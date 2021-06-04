William “Bill” Taylor Castleton, Jr. was called home to be with the Lord on June 1, 2021. Born November 19, 1940, Bill was a long-time resident of both Closter and Hewitt NJ. He relocated to Greenville NC with his family in 1985 and has called it home since. A US Navy veteran of the USS Mattox and then brave worker on the DEW line in the Arctic, Bill spent the end of his working career performing energy conservation surveys in hundreds of local homes and businesses for Greenville Utilities. Bill was preceded in death by his parents William Sr. and Louise (nee Ehringer), son Paul, and faithful Golden Retriever Lady. He is survived by cherished wife Joy (nee Baines), proud son Bill III and grandson Will IV of Powhatan VA, beloved sisters Ellie Holmes of Piscataway NJ and Sally Preuss (brother-in law Charlie) of Pennellville NY, nieces Pam and Lauren, nephews Robert, Eric, Russel and Gary, adopted family members of Landmark Baptist, and countless dear friends. All who got to know Bill consider him a valued, respected friend. A master craftsman and builder, his mission in life was found in the selfless service of others. While his varied skills will be sorely missed, the handiwork that is Bill’s legacy will continue to touch many lives for generations. While we rejoice in his homecoming, he leaves behind a hole not easily filled. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 2pm at Landmark Baptist Church in Greenville NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.smithfcs.com.