William Bishop Branch "Buddy ", 58 of Brooksville Fl went to meet his mother Eavie Frances Creech Mackenzie, grandparents Bishop and Rella Creech, cousin Brad Creech in heaven on December 20,2020. He leaves behind his wife Margaret of 37 years, his children Crystal Iozzino, William Christopher and Jamie Young and 6 grandchildren. His brother Kirby L of Greenville, father Kirby P Branch of Winterville. He was the owner of Cadillac Performance Engineering in Brooksville Fl and will be missed by his family and friends.