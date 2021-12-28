William Bishop

William Warren Bishop
GOLDSBORO - William Warren Bishop, age 89, passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter on Christmas morning.
Born in Durham, NC, he was the son of the late William Warren Bishop, Sr. and the late Mary Thompson Bishop and husband of the late Bonny Rutledge Bishop.
Warren was retired from the Girl Scouts of Coastal Carolina, Inc. as their Property and Development Director. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Goldsboro where he served as a Deacon, a charter member of the Exchange Club of Goldsboro and a charter member of the Waynesboro Model Railroad Club.
Warren received a Master of Divinity Degree from Duke University and served as a United Methodist Church minister at fifteen different churches in Chatham, Caswell, Durham and Pitt counties. He was also the former Continuing Education Director at Wayne Community College.
A service to celebrate Warren's long and well lived life will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church with Dr. Glenn Phillips officiating. The family will greet friends in the church fellowship hall from 10:00 until 11:00 am. A committal service will be held on Wednesday at 3:00 pm at the Ayden Cemetery in Ayden, NC.
Warren is survived by his daughters, Ellen B. Guffey and husband, Allen; Mary R. Rich and husband, Jim; his son, William W. Bishop, Jr. and wife, Marybeth; his stepson, Charles M. Whitehurst, Jr. and wife, Gloria; and his stepdaughter, Emily W. Miller and husband, Charles; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and his special friends, Pam Boyer and Shelby Skelton.
In lieu of flowers, Warren requested memorial contributions be directed to the National Exchange Club Foundation, 3050 W. Central Ave. Toledo, OH 43606-1700 for the prevention of child abuse; to the First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 1538, Goldsboro, NC 27533; or to the Waynesboro Model Railroad Club, 118A W. Mulberry St, Goldsboro, North Carolina 27530.
Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home is serving the Bishop family and online condolences may be directed to www.shumate-faulk.com.