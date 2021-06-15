William Charles “Bill” Wilkins, 94, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021. A graveside service with military honors will be conducted Thursday at 2pm in Evergreen Memorial Estates. The family will receive friends and family following the service. Family and friends invited to attend graveside service. Bill was born June 7, 1927 in Four Oaks, NC to Betty Pauline & William Gardner Wilkins. He was a successful businessman, involved in his church, loved playing country and gospel music on his guitar, sportsman, proudly served his country in WWII, and was a man of many talents. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; three daughters, Donna Wilkins Thompson (Wayne), Betsy Wilkins Christeson (Ken), and Wendy Wilkins Hutaff (Chuck); stepdaughter, Tiffany Carmichael Bland; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Dr, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.