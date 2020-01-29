William Charles "Bill" Laughinghouse
GREENVILLE - William Charles "Bill" Laughinghouse, 56, died Saturday, January 25, 2020.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, February 1st, at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Private ennichement will be at Pinewood Memorial Park.
Bill, a native of Pitt County, was a graduate of J. H. Rose High School and East Carolina University, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Technology. For more than 25 years he co-owned and operated Laughinghouse Farms, Inc., a turf farm. He was a former member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. A compassionate soul and avid chess player, Bill will be remembered for his love for animals, passion for sports, vast knowledge of history, and enthusiasm for current events.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Jennifer Alford Laughinghouse, daughter, Lacy Ann Laughinghouse; sons, Jackson Lee Laughinghouse and William Alexander "Alex" Laughinghouse; mother, Minnie Mae Moore Laughinghouse, and father, H. Dail Laughinghouse, Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Ellie Laughinghouse Crout and husband, Chris; granddaughter, Clementine May "Clemmie" Crout; step-mother, Frances R. Laughinghouse; sisters, Margaret Laughinghouse and Susan Laughinghouse, both of Greenville; Helen Laughinghouse-Scovill and husband, Jay, of Gainesville, GA; brother, H. Dail Laughinghouse, III and fiancee, Fabiana Lopes; step-sister, Frances Young and husband, Robert, of Bethel; special uncle, Charles F. Laughinghouse and wife, Sheri, of Emerald Isle, NC; many special nieces and nephews; and devoted friend, Andy Campbell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, PO Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.