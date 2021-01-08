William Nicholas Cherry

GREENVILLE - Mr. William Nicholas Cherry, 42, died Thursday, December 31, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Pinelawn Cemetery, Bethel, NC. A public viewing will be held on Friday, January 8, from 3:00pm -7:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com .

Due to COVID-19 the service for Mr. William Nicholas Cherry, masks are mandatory.

