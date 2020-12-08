William Chesson

William Elwood Chesson
WILLIAMSTON - William Elwood Chesson, 85, of Williamston, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born to the late Mark Chesson and Annie Bowen Chesson on January 5, 1935 in Martin County.
Elwood was a Co-Owner of Mark Chesson and Sons of Williamston, served in the National Guard and was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
On January 6, 1958 he married the love of his life Ann Aycock, who survives and they had three sons, Eddie Chesson and wife Alaine of Williamston, NC; Kenneth Chesson of Williamston, NC; and Chris Chesson and wife Nichole of Jamesville, NC; also surviving a brother, Keith Chesson and wife Judy of Williamston, NC; sister, Dianne Whitley and husband Steve of Simpson, NC; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Rupert, Charles and Jimmy Chesson.
There will be a 2:00pm graveside service held at Martin Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 and flowers are welcome or donations may be made in his name to the Shriners Children Hospitals or to Memorial Baptist Church in Williamston, NC.
