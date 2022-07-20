William David “Bill” Carson of Winterville, NC, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022, aged 93. Bill was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was born on December 23, 1928, in Narberth, PA, to Thomas Alexander and Sarah Christina (Faulkner) Carson, both of whom emigrated from Ireland. Bill served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant. After his military service, he worked in telecommunications for over 35 years before retiring to Winterville. Bill was a lifelong family man, who always worked to provide and care for his loved ones. He and his wife Nancy hosted many family Christmases, Thanksgivings, Easters, and birthdays. Their house was always full of laughter, music, and good food. Bill always had a camera in hand to capture memories and loved making breakfast for his children and grandchildren. Even into his nineties, Bill loved to mow the grass on his John Deere mower and could be found watching NASCAR and his favorite soap opera, The Young and The Restless. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years Nancy Stiles Carson, his brother Thomas Carson, Jr., and his sons, Craig Carson and Brad Carson. He is survived by his children, Mark Carson and spouse Lisa, Penny Bartruff and spouse Edward, Pamela Aguilar and spouse David, and Chad Carson and spouse Karen; daughters-in-law Christine and Martha; grandchildren Wayne, Sarah and spouse Matthew, Christine, Aaron and Lilley; and great-grandchildren Abagayle and Anastyn, along with many other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, Bill’s family asks for donations to be made to Kindred Hospice at 595 Old Wagner Rd E, Petersburg, VA 23805 or online at www.kindredhospice.com. A graveside service will be held in Rome, PA, at a later date. Friends may sign the online guestbook and send condolences at www.omanfh.com.