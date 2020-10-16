William Dunlow

William Hodie Dunlow
WILLIAMSTON - William Hodie Dunlow, 89 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
William Hodie was born in Bertie County on April 11, 1931 to the late William Hodie and Genie White Dunlow. He spent 65 years of his life married to his late wife, Lou, and spent most of his waking hours devoted to her happiness.
Hodie was a dedicated member of Bethany Pentecostal Holiness Church, where he served as the Choir Director and Sunday School Superintendent for many years. Hodie worked for the Martin County School Bus Garage for 30 years, and after retirement in 1993, you could find him spending time in his yard, barn, or garden. He was a great mechanic, and thoroughly enjoyed woodworking. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was devoted to his faith and lived his life serving the Lord.
He is predeceased by his wife, Lou Dunlow; sisters Della Bowen, Emma White, Fannie Bowen, Hazel Bowen, Lila Mathis and Rosa Bowen; brothers, William Thomas Dunlow and Alphus Dunlow.
He is survived by a son, Joey Dunlow and wife, Susan of Williamston; a granddaughter, Suzanne Evans and husband, Spence, and great grandchildren, Tyson and Emma of Ayden; brother, Jack A. Dunlow of Asheboro, and many nephews and nieces, including a dear niece, Ellen Taylor of Windsor.
The family will receive friends at the home of Joey & Susan Dunlow, 1310 Tall Timbers, Williamston, NC 27892.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery at 2 P.M. with the Rev. Chris Watkins officiating.
Memorials may be made to Bethany Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1248 Tyner Road, Williamston, NC 27892. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com.