Mr. William Earl "Bill" Cain, 88, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Cypress Glen Retirement Center. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 3 PM at St. James United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following in the Fellowship Hall. Bill was born on September 30, 1933 in Rockingham, NC to the late Ruth Henry Cain and William Joseph Cain, Jr. He was a 1953 graduate of Rockingham High School where he played both baseball and football. Bill enrolled at East Carolina College (now East Carolina University) where he was a walk-on on the football team. In 1955, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Meade, Maryland for two years where he played service football. In 1957, he returned to East Carolina College and again joined the football team where he was starting End and was Co-captain of the 1959 team. He graduated from East Carolina College with both a Bachelor's and Master's degree. From 1960 thru 1965, Bill worked as head football and track coach at Suffolk High School in Suffolk, VA. He also taught health and physical education. From 1965 to 1968, Bill worked as head football coach, head track coach, athletic director and faculty member at Albemarle High School in Albemarle, NC. Meanwhile, in 1968 and 1969, the East Carolina College freshman football players were divided from the varsity squad. Coach Clarence Stasavich was then the Head Varsity Coach and Athletic Director. He recruited Bill back to East Carolina College to be Head Freshman Coach and Assistant Athletic Director. In 1970, Bill returned to academics where he taught physical education classes and continued to be the Assistant Athletic Director. In addition, he reorganized the then "Century Club" and led the transition into what we now know at the East Carolina University Pirate Club. Bill also served as Head Golf Coach and Tennis Coach and contributed the establishment of the East Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. Upon the passing of Coach Clarence Stasavich in 1975, Bill was named East Carolina Athletic Director by Dr. Leo Jenkins. During his tenure, East Carolina won the Southern Conference Championship in football. In 1980, Bill transitioned full time into academics, served as Assistant to the Dean of Health and Human Performance and was elected into East Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. Bill served on the Board of Trustees for Pitt Community College and helped establish the baseball program there. Following 50 years of service, Bill retired from East Carolina on May 15, 2018. He enjoyed many special friendships while working at East Carolina and during his years playing on the football team. He was coached mentored by some great men; in particular, Coach Jack Boone and later by Coach Clarence Stasavich who contributed to his returning to East Carolina. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Mitchell Cain. Surviving are: Wife of 63 years, Frances Cain; Sons, Lance Cain and wife, Kim, of Greenville and Tracy Cain and wife, Stephanie, of Brentwood, TN; 5 grandchildren, Matthew Cain and wife, Audrea, of Santa Fe, NM, Andrew Cain and wife, Melissa, of Wilmington, NC, Katherine Cain of Austin, TX, Myles Cain of Birmingham, AL and Noah Cain of Nashville, TN; 3 great-grandchildren, Whit & Collins of Wilmington and Nolan of Santa Fe, NM; and Sister, Barbara Edwards of Pageland, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to: William E. Cain Scholarship (Fund #131800), ECU Educational Foundation, 2200 S. Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858 or ECU Pirate Club, 304 Ward Sports Medicine Building, Mail Stop 158, Greenville, NC 27858-4353