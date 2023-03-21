...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
William Earl Toler, 89, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023. A graveside service was held on Saturday at 11 am in Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family received friends following the service at the cemetery. Bill, son of the late Herbert and Bessie Toler, was a native of Pitt County, and retired from the United States Navy in 1984. Following his military career, he took over the family farm in Pactolus. He was an active member of the Washington Moose Lodge #1800 and when in good health, enjoyed gardening. He is survived by his nephew who assisted his mother in raising, Robert Toler (Tammy) of Pactolus; grandchildren, Breanna Toler, Madisson Toler, Blade Toler, James Strickland, Jonathan Strickland, and Branson "Popcorn" Ayers; siblings, Thurman Toler (Wanda), Cecil Toler, Sallie Toler Tyson, and Gene Toler; niece and nephew, Jennifer "Renee" Toler Elks (Carl) and Richard Toler (Heather); and many other nieces and nephews and extended family. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.