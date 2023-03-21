William Earl Toler

William Earl Toler, 89, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023. A graveside service was held on Saturday at 11 am in Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family received friends following the service at the cemetery. Bill, son of the late Herbert and Bessie Toler, was a native of Pitt County, and retired from the United States Navy in 1984. Following his military career, he took over the family farm in Pactolus. He was an active member of the Washington Moose Lodge #1800 and when in good health, enjoyed gardening. He is survived by his nephew who assisted his mother in raising, Robert Toler (Tammy) of Pactolus; grandchildren, Breanna Toler, Madisson Toler, Blade Toler, James Strickland, Jonathan Strickland, and Branson "Popcorn" Ayers; siblings, Thurman Toler (Wanda), Cecil Toler, Sallie Toler Tyson, and Gene Toler; niece and nephew, Jennifer "Renee" Toler Elks (Carl) and Richard Toler (Heather); and many other nieces and nephews and extended family. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.

