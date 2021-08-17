William Edward Jones (Ed), 86, of Robersonville, NC departed this life peacefully on August 14, 2021. He was born on May 6, 1935 in Pitt County, NC to William and Clara Jones. Ed was married to Mamie Clyde Knox in 1952 until her death in 1996 and together, they enjoyed raising three daughters. In 2001, he married Brenda Kay Forbes-Jones. He was a plant manager for Crestline Windows for most of his career and retired in 1995. In his younger years, Ed enjoyed playing softball and hunting. As the years passed, he enjoyed life's simple pleasures: westerns, good food, family and friends, and a comfortable front porch swing. Ed was especially known for his sense of humor and thoughtful spirit, caring for his wife, mother, and mother-in-laws in their time of need. Ed and Brenda welcomed Brenda's nephew, James Douglas Forbes (Doug) into their home in 2014 and cared for him as a son. His warm nature and willingness to help will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by wife Brenda Kay Forbes-Jones; daughters Bonnie Holmes (Sandy), Faith Anderson (Kevin), and Crystal Jones; grandchildren Donald Degen (April), Brian Nevetral (Amanda), Dina Reid, Bradly Jones, Alyssa Wex (Andrew), and Amber Anderson; great-grandchildren Alyssa Degen, Bridget Reid, Jack Degen, Clara Nevetral, Paul Nevetral, and Samuel Nevetral; nephew James Douglas Forbes, and brother Earl Jones. Ed is preceded in death by wife Mamie Clyde; father William Joseph Jones and mother Clara Keel Jones; brother Wilbert Jones; sisters Linda Jackson, Madeline Boyette, Myrtle Harris, Effie Mae Cowan, and Christine Whitaker; son-in-law Brian Degen; grandson Steven Degen; and beloved dog Sissy. A memorial service and luncheon will be held at a later date. The family is being served by Biggs Funeral Home, LLC.