William Edward Proctor Sr., age 71, died Monday, September 13, 2021. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, September 18, at 11:00 A.M. at the Falkland Fire Department by Rev. Cam Coburn. Interment will follow at the Falkland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home. Mr. Proctor was a member of the Falkland Fire Department for 48 years and served as chief for 39 years. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Proctor of the home; son, Edward Proctor and wife, Nicole of Zebulon; sister, Ann Powell and husband, Tommy of Greenville; grandchildren, Blair and Collin Proctor; brothers-in-law, Harry “Buster” Moore and Charles Harrell; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Eastwood, Evelyn Moore, Nancy Ann Moore Linda Corbitt and husband, William, Ruby Pierce, and Peggy Lajueness and husband, George. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Falkland Fire Department, P.O. Box 157, Falkland, NC 27827. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com .
