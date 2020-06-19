William Elks "Dump"

William Earl Elks "Dump"
GREENVILLE - William Earl Elks "Dump", 71, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and children.
Funeral service will take place Monday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
William fought a long and hard battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis, receiving many miracles along the way, most remarkably, receiving a lung transplant at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. This miracle gave him the gift of life for another 7 months. William was a native of Pitt County, where he graduated from Chicod School in 1968. William spent 40+ years as a heavy equipment mechanic.
William was an avid NASCAR fan who enjoyed fishing and attending farm auctions with his brothers. He also enjoyed working on tractors and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and papa. William will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Barbara Elks; daughters, Tracy Jennette and husband, Chris of Niceville, Florida, Pam Merrill and husband, Robert of Ayden, and Tina Ingle of Grimesland; son, Aaron C. Penny and wife, Kristen of Grimesland; granddaughters, Haley, Dakota, Katherine, Libby, Ava, and Madison; grandsons, Trey and Billy; sister, Lou Moore and husband, Roger of Farmville; brothers, Roy Lee Elks and wife, Peggy of Bell Arthur, Ray Elks and wife, Nancy of Greenville; and sisters-in-law, Reita Elks and Sandra Elks.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gabriel House of Care, 4599 Worrall Way, Jacksonville, Florida 32224.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com