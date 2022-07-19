William Eugene Hill, known by many as Bill and many others as Gene went to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 16, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, on what would have been his 94th birthday at Winterville Baptist Church at 12 noon. Burial will follow with military honors at Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall at the church. Bill joined the Marine Corps at the age of 17 and served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired with over 24 years of service due to health reasons of his wife, Mickey. He then began a second career at Contel Telephone Co. where he also retired. During that time, he and Mickey owned a small Christmas Tree Farm. After retirement Bill and Mickey traveled extensively in their motor home making many friends along the way. They moved to Greenville in 2001 to be closer to family and became members of Winterville Baptist Church. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Goebel and G.O. Hill; wife, Mary Lou (Mickey) of 72 years; and his youngest son, Timmy Hill. He is survived by daughter, Cathy Zaepfel and husband, Pete of Hampton, VA; sons, Stan Hill and wife, Sharon of Krugerville, TX, and Bill Hill and wife, Donna of Winterville; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Winterville Baptist Church, 2593 Church St, Winterville, NC 28590, Alzheimer's Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.