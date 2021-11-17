William Faulkner

William "Pete" Faulkner
GREENVILLE - William "Pete" Faulkner, 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 2, 2021.
Pete was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He never met a stranger and always had a story to tell to anyone who would listen. You only had to meet Pete once and you had a friend for life.
Pete was born in Duplin County to Guy and Rachel Faulkner. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ray, Linda, and Betty.
Pete and his first wife, Sandra, have three children, Donna Garnett (Chris), Michael Faulkner (Toya), and Derrick Faulkner (Andi). In 1990, Pete asked Linda Woodson to marry him and of course, she said yes! Within a few months, they were married and he took on two more daughters that he loved as his own, Jennifer Taylor (L.J.) and Melanie Reavis (Scott).
After retirement from the US Postal Service, Pete enjoyed going to their mountain house, cheering on the ECU Pirates football team, watching westerns and his "girlfriend" Rachel on The Price is Right.
All who knew Pete will cherish his memory. Pete is survived by his wife Linda; his children; his grandchildren, Grayson (Taylor), Grant, Adalee, Brianna, Zoe, Amare, Kai Kai, James, Lilley, Drew, Alan, William, Brandon, Jacob (Fiance-Meg), Adam, Grace, Morgan; great grand-child, Ramona; and brothers Lawson (Penny), Marcus (Concha), Johnny (Julie), and special cousin Jake ( Cynthia). He also has numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family that he loved.
Linda and the family would like to thank Anne Harris, Linda's sister, for the love she showed to Pete and the tremendous help she provided during the last two weeks of Pete's earthly life.
Pete loved people. He had a special place in his heart for St. Jude. He always said if he won the lottery he would give as much of it to St. Jude as he could. In keeping with his love for St. Jude and its mission, the family has set up a giving page on their website. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Pete. He would be tickled to know that he has been able to help even after he is gone.
A celebration of Pete's earthly life will be held on November 20th at 10:00 am at Christ's Church; 745 Davenport Farm Rd, Winterville.