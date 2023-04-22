William Frank Cimo, age 87, died Monday, April 17, 2023. Mr. Cimo was born June 25, 1935 in Fort Edward, NY and was the son of the late Jerry J. Cimo and Mary Cirillo Cimo. He was a 1953 graduate of Fort Edward High School and of the Albany Business College in 1955. On September 14, 1957 he married Audrey May Chase of Hudson Falls, NY at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Hudson Falls, NY. He began employment in March of 1955 at Union Camp Corporation in Hudson Falls, NY and retired from Union Camp Corporation, Richmond, VA in 1998. Mr. Cimo was a communicant of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Greenville, NC. He was an honorary life member of Knights of Columbus, Council 395, Richmond, VA, Past Grand Knight of Council 336, Fort Edward, NY, served as Village of Fort Edward Assessor and Town of Fort Edward Bingo Inspector, was a member of Fort Edward Historical Association, and was a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan since 1946. Most importantly he was a loving Pop-Pop to all that knew him. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey; son, William J. Cimo, brothers, Andrew J. Cimo and Ronald J. Cimo; sister, Linda G. Cimo; brothers-in-law, Donald Chase, Charles White, and Robert Cronquist, sister-in-law, Janet Cronquist; and his great-granddaughter angel in Heaven, Trinity Ann Ayers Survivors include a daughter, Marianne C. Fields (J. Craig) of Elm City; sister, Susan Zollinger of Fort Edward, daughter-in-law, Karen C. Dennis (Gregory); three precious granddaughters, Jessica C. Scheller (Troy), Brittany C. Ayers (Kevin), and Mary Grace Fields; great-granddaughters, Riley Donaldson, Macey and Kenna Jefferson, Taylor, Kaidyn and Peyton Ayers; great grandson, Liam S. Scheller all of N.C.; sisters-in-law, Lois Chase, Margaret Smith and JoEllen Gijanto (Richard); brother-in-law, Bertram Chase (Eileen); and Several nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday April 24 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fort Edward, NY, with a Rite of Committal following at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Kilmer Funeral Home in Fort Edward, NY. The family would like to extended a special thank you to Dr. Moore of Physicians East, Christy and Erin of Centerwell Home Health, and Valorie of Gentiva Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Fort Edward, NY, or to St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3250 Dickinson Avenue, Greenville, NC 278934. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.