Mr. William “Glenn” Strickland, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 10, 2021 at his home. A graveside service was held Tuesday, September 14th at 11:00 AM at the mausoleum in Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Ronald P. Carnighan (Ret.). The family received friends following the service. A native of Pitt County, Glenn was born to the late William and Cassie Harris Strickland and was a graduate of Arthur High School, class of 1951. He received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from East Carolina University. Glenn taught 8th Grade at Winterville High School from 1955-1970, served as Principal of W.H. Robinson Elementary School from 1970-1972 and served as Principal of A.G. Cox Middle School from 1972-1986, served as Principal of Eastern Elementary from 1986-1992 and finished his career serving as Principal of Pactolus Elementary from 1992-1995, when he retired. He was awarded Administrator of the Year for 1994-1995. He served on the Board of Trustees of Pitt County Memorial Hospital from 1973-1982. He was a longtime member of Bell Arthur United Methodist Church as well as the last surviving charter member of the Bell Arthur Volunteer Fire Department. In addition, was charter a member and former President of the Bell Arthur Water Corporation and longtime member of the Winterville Kiwanis Club. He also served in the National Guard for a number of years. A loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Glenn will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by a son, Phillip Glenn Strickland and a brother, Dr. Ben Strickland. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Gurganus Strickland; daughter, Victoria “Vickie” Mayo and husband, J.A., all of Bell Arthur; granddaughter, Sarah Strickland Wilkerson and husband, Joseph Guy, of Wilmington; grandson, George Amos Strickland and wife, Emily, of Bell Arthur; great-grandchildren, Max Allen Baker and Cora Anne Wilkerson, both of Wilmington, John Phillip Strickland, Magdalen Claire Strickland, William Zeb Strickland, Jacob David Strickland, all of Bell Arthur; and special daughter-in-law, Marie Gay Strickland, of Winterville. Memorial contributions may be made to: Bell Arthur Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 486, Bell Arthur, NC 27811. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com