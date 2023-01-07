William Harris Ipock, Jr. “Billy”, 74, of Chesapeake, VA passed away suddenly on November 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 14 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Greenville. Billy was born on January 22, 1948 in Lenoir County to William Harris Ipock, Sr., and Marjorie Colie Ipock. He graduated from Rose High School in 1966 and received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill in 1971. Billy exhibited an unyielding generosity of spirit and humor. He was an accomplished multi-sport athlete in high school and played football at UNC. He owned and operated the Happy Stores in Greenville, Farmville, Wilson, and Chapel Hill for many years. He later enjoyed an entrepreneurial career in sales, marketing, advertising, and finance, as well as a career in real estate with Rose & Womble Realty in Chesapeake, VA. He endowed full women’s lacrosse scholarships at UNC through the Rams Club. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Lou Ipock; maternal half-brother, James B. Smith. He is survived by his: wife, Susan Smith of Chesapeake, VA; brother, Bobby Ipock and wife, Judy, of Greenville; sister, Susan Ipock Hall and husband, Byron of Greensboro; son, Harris Ipock and daughter-in-law Emily Noel of Granville, OH; granddaughter, Hannah Ipock; stepson Brent Smith of San Francisco, CA; brother-in-law, Jimmy Workman and wife, Susan Workman; nephews, Christopher Wallace, Michael Hall, Steven Hall, Robert Ipock, Matthew Workman, and James Smith; nieces, Rebecca Ipock and Amy Smith. The family will receive friends after the service. Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St., Greenville, NC 27858.