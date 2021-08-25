William “Harvey” Cherry, age 64, a resident of Washington, NC died Monday August 23, 2021 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville, NC. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday August 27, 2021 at Oakdale Cemetery and will be officiated by Rev. Christopher Adams. Harvey was born in Beaufort County on March 14, 1957 to Mervin Jarvis Cherry and Betsy Campbell Cherry. On December 23, 1988 he married Sharon Ann Sheppard who survives. Harvey was loved by many, he enjoyed reading, fishing and working in the yard. He was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. In addition to his wife Sharon S. Cherry, survivors include two daughters, Marianne Cherry Lewis and husband Cameron of Fuquay Varina, Caroline Cherry and fiancé Blake Compliment of Washington, a stepson, Gilbert Thomas Rutledge and wife Jennifer of Raleigh, three grandchildren, Harper Leigh Rutledge, Max Thomas Rutledge, Catherine Elizabeth Lewis, two aunts and several cousins. The family will receive friends at the home at 655 Cox Road, Washington. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion L. Shepard Cancer Center, Patient Assistance Fund, 1209 Brown Street Washington, NC 27889 or Vidant Health Systems, Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice c/o Vidant Foundation, PO Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835-8489 or Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 985, Washington, NC 27889. Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Cherry family.