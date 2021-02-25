William Harvey Humbles, III, 57, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 after a brief illness. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 11am in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. William, son of the late William Jr. and Judy Stocks Humbles, was a longtime resident of Ayden and worked for B&B Roofing for over 30 years. He loved fishing and having a good time. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clifton Ray and Louise Stocks and William and Marjorie Humbles. William is survived by his brother, Johnny Humbles; and his longtime companion, Barbara High, both of Ayden. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.