William Herman Hopkins

Mr. William Herman (Bill) Hopkins, 92, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at ECU Health Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. A native of the Farm Life community in Martin County, Mr. Hopkins was born to the late Howard and Louallie Stalls Hopkins. His early life centered around farming, faith, and family. Life was challenging for his sharecropping family and it shaped the steadfast work ethic Bill had all his life. Bill loved the Farm Life community, family, and friends; and treasured the life-long connections. Hunting and fishing were favorite activities and tobacco farming a center point of his early life. It was a proud day in the family history when his parents were eventually able to buy the family farm. A graduate of Farm Life High School, Bill joined the area National Guard unit. Within months, the unit was mobilized and pulled into active duty during the Korean War. Stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Bill met the love of his life Rose Marie Beier. They married in 1953 and moved to North Carolina. As a team, Bill and Rose always approached life with tremendous spirit and shared love. Bill gave dedicated service to Carolina Telephone (Sprint) for over 41 years. Highlights of Bill's life include serving as Scout Master for Boy Scouts Troop #362 in Greenville, hunting with the Horse Pen Swamp Hunting club, worshipping at St. Peter Catholic Church, and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed fishing, community projects, porch socials, and cookouts at Isle Vue Beach with his many treasured friends. His extended family was very important to Bill and he greatly enjoyed family events. His most cherished roles were as husband, father, and Papa to his loving family. He was also a giving man, always willing to help out family, colleagues, neighbors, and friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hopkins was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lou Hopkins and brothers, Durwood Hopkins and Bennie Ray Hopkins. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Rose Marie Beier Hopkins; daughter, Rose Marie H. Sherman and husband, Milt; sons, William H. Hopkins, Jr. and wife, Pam; and Robert H. (Bobby) Hopkins and wife, Tereasa; all of Greenville. Also, grandchildren, Michael W. Sherman, William T. Hopkins, Robert L. Sherman, Mathew D. Hopkins and wif,e Abby; Lucas T. Hopkins and wife, Hannah; and Jacob L. Hopkins. The family extends gratitude to the ECU Health Medical Center Cancer Center Palliative Care and the ECU Health Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. In addition, the family greatly appreciates the Department of Veterans Affairs - Greenville Healthcare Center for specialized supports provided during the past two years. The visitation will be held at 10AM on Friday, December 16 at Wilkerson Funeral Home. It will be followed by a memorial service at 11AM. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice Fund, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.