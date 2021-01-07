William Hudson

William Earl Hudson
GREENVILLE - William Earl Hudson, 90, a native of Pitt County, USMC (Korean War Vet). Passed peacefully at home on January 4, 2021, following a long battle with various health issues. He nourished people around him with Love, Faith, And Laughter.
Left to Honor Pa are his children: Evon Garris, Diane And Gary Roberson and Sandra Hudson. Also Cherished by his grandchildren: Robbie Wilson And Kristin, Allen Wilson And Melissa, Clay Roberson, Maegan, and granddaughter, Miranda Hudson. Pa Leaves A Legacy To numerous great grandchildren and family members who knew him well and Loved Him Best.
He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife, Eva; a son, Roy.
A Graveside Service Will Be Held for family and friends at 2pm, On Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Pinewood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 the service for Mr. Hudson masks are mandatory.