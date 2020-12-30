Mr. William K. Ross, Sr., 70, died on Friday, December 25, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 the service for Mr. Ross is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.

