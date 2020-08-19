William Lewis "Dick" Kite
RINGGOLD - William Lewis "Dick" Kite, 80, returned home to our Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Ringgold, GA.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Chattanooga, TN at a later date and a public memorial service will be held in early 2021 at Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church, Greenville, NC.
Dick was born in Pitt County and was the son of the late William Lacy and Bessie Wiggins Kite. He was a North Carolina native, who enjoyed his life in Chattanooga, TN. He was a local business owner, a gifted mechanic, and an avid drag racer. His caring love and compassion for his family and friends, as well as his quick wit and humor, will always be fondly remembered.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Kite was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Brooks Kite; brothers, Henry, Guy, Jack, Robert and Buck Kite; sisters, Mary Brinson and Leona Mills.
He is survived by: sons, Randy Kite and wife, Julie, and Randall Kite, all of Chattanooga, TN; daughter, Candy Kite Hayes and husband, Scott, Decatur, TN; grandchildren, Dane Kite, Lacy Kite, Riley Hayes; step-granddaughter, Destiny Haven;sisters, Lillie Mae Buck, Betty Worthington, and Becky Gray and husband Charles, all of Greenville, and Annie May, of Dobson, NC; and a brother, John Kite and wife, Ruby, of Greenville; sisters-in-law, Sue Kite and Betty Lou Kite.
