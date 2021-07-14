William Michael “Mike” Smith, 65, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, July 30, from 6-8pm at the Red Oak VFD. Mike was born and raised in Pitt County and was a public servant for well over 35 years. He began his service to the community with Staton House VFD, later served as Chief of Red Oak VFD as well as serving as the Captain of the Winterville EMS. He also was an instructor at Pitt Community College for both Fire and Rescue training. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pleasant and Nettie Smith; and brothers, Wayne and Ray Smith. Mike is survived by his son, Brandon Smith and wife Sara; granddaughters, Sophia and Emily; ex-wife and friend, Sandy Smith, all of Greenville; stepsons, Cliff Singleton and wife Amy, and their daughter, Ella, all of Statesville and Chad Singleton and wife Janna, and their children, Christina, Caley and Carter; and a special niece, Wanda Biggs and husband Archie, all of Greenville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Red Oak VFD, 925 W. Star Rd, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.