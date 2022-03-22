William Miles "Bill" Rogers, 51, died suddenly Friday, March 18, 2022. A graveside funeral service will be held Friday at 11AM in Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Asher Panton. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Bill, a native of Pitt County, was the son of Richard E. Rogers Jr. and Grace Ann Stafford Peoples. He was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School and Pitt Community College. For the past 27 years, Bill had been employed with CopyPro, not only enjoying his job, but the friendships he built with his coworkers along the way as well. Outside of his career, he enjoyed watching sports and hobbies such as motorcycles, mustangs, and trucks. However, his greatest fulfillment came from owning and operating Rogers Firearms with his brother, Charles. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Richard E. "Buddy" Rogers, Jr. and stepfather, Phillip Richard Peoples. He is survived by his mother, Grace Ann Stafford Peoples of Greenville; brother, Charles Rogers and wife, Donna, of Grimesland; sister, Pam Rogers of Greenville; nieces, Ashley Rogers of Grimesland and Kendall Jones of Greenville; his beloved Bassett Hound, Otis; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorials may be made to National Rifle Association of America, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030 or on their website at Donate.NRA.org/donate. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com