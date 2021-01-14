William Morgan “Bill” Whitehurst, Sr. passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021. He was born on June 30, 1936 at the Farm home in the Whitehurst Station Community. He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Clayton Whitehurst, Sr. and Florie Bell Whitehurst. A floating visitation will be held at Wilkerson Funeral Home Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 1- 5 pm. Due to Covid restrictions, the family will not be in attendance. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2 pm at the Bethel Cemetery. Bill graduated from Bethel High School, Bethel, N.C. in 1954. He was inducted into the Beta Club, the National Honor Society and graduated third in his class. Upon graduation, he entered N.C. State College, Raleigh, N.C. in 1954 and graduated with a BS Degree in Mechanized Agriculture, May 1958. He was also commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in the U. S. Army Reserves as an Air Defense Artillery Officer. While attending college, he worked for the USDA Soil Conservation Service through a Soil Conservation Trainee summer program from 1956-1957. After graduating from N. C. State, he worked with the USDA Soil Conservation Service as an Agricultural Engineer in Whiteville, N. C. from June 1958 until October 1958. In November 1958, he joined the Army. While on active duty, he went to Nike Ajax Missile School in Fort Bliss, Texas. He graduated from Missile School in March 1959 then was assigned to Fort Jackson, S. C. as an Advance Training Infantry Company Officer. After release from 6 months active duty, he returned home to farm with his father. He actively farmed from 1959 until December 1994. During this time, he served 7.5 years in the Army Reserves reaching the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Bill served as an active member of his community through his entire adult life. He served a term as a Town Commissioner on the Town Board of Bethel, served on the Bethel Elementary School Board and joined the Bethel Voluntary Fire Department in 1966. He was an active member of the Bethel Fire Department until 1996 serving as Assistant Fire Chief for approximately 14 years. The Bethel Annual Fireman’s Sale was held on his family farm for 42 years and he continued to help even after retirement. Bill was named Fireman of the Year in 1993. Bill became a Master Mason in the Bethel Masonic Lodge 589, Scottish Rite Mason and Sudan Temple Shriner in the year of 1972. Chairs held in the Bethel Masonic Lodge #589 included Master 1977, Secretary 1987-1988, and Treasurer from 1999 to 2021. For the past 25 years, he supported several local farmers by managing their accounting and payroll functions. His love for computers and farming kept him actively working and helping others until his final days. Bill always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eyes. He was full of personality and love for his cherished family. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Ann Davis Pollard Whitehurst of Bethel, NC. Two children Leigh Morgan Whitehurst Clark and husband, Darius, of Raleigh, NC and William Morgan Whitehurst and wife, Susan, of Bethel, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Bethel United Methodist Church, PO Box 207 Bethel, NC 27812 or the Bethel Voluntary Fire Department, c/o Town Clerk, PO Box 337, Bethel, NC 27812. For Fire Department memorials, please include a memo stating who the memorial honors are for. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.