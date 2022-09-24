William O. "Billy" Mizell

William "Billy" O. Mizell, age 83 of Greenville, lay aside his earthly body and stepped through the pearly gates in the early morning hours of September 22, 2022 while at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Greenville on Monday at 11:30 AM. Visitation will begin at 10 am followed by a Chapel Service at 11:30 am officiated by Rev. Gene Williams, Pastor. Immediately after, family and friends are invited to accompany him as he journeys to his final resting place at Pinewood Memorial Park in Greenville. Billy was born December 29, 1938 to the late Oscar and Verna French Mizell. He was a native of Pitt County and with the exception of the time he served in the US Army was a lifelong resident of the Greenville community. Upon his return from service he joined his father and brother at Carolina Propane to begin his career in the propane gas industry. He went on to retire from Suburban Propane and then Amerigas after a 52 year long career. Billy enjoyed fishing, antiquing, spending time with his family and friends and breakfast at Bojangles. His granddaughter Julia bestowed on him the name "Bill Bill" and he has been affectionately called that by his grandchildren since. Over the past several years he has been an active member of Parkers Chapel FWB Church in Greenville and the local Farm Bureau. In addition to his parents Billy was preceded in death by his first wife of 49 years, Thelma Harris Mizell, his brother Larry Eugene Mizell and great-grandchild, Noland Allen Berry. He is survived by his wife of nearly 9 years, Linda V. Mizell; son, Larry Mizell and wife Jessica of Goldsboro; daughter, Kelly High and husband Allen of Winterville; step-daughter, Karla Allen and husband Greg of Winterville; step-son Karl Wesley McLawhorn Jr. of Winterville; brothers Jimmy Mizell Sr. and wife Jo Ann of Stokes, Donald "D.C." Mizell and wife Linda Faye of Greenville, Charles Neal and wife Darlene of Greenville and sister Faye Sutton and husband George of Greenville; grandchildren Gabriel Johnson, Julia Hathaway and Jessa Mizell; step-grandchildren Kyle G. Allen, Hailey A. Berry, Riley S. Allen, Karly Ann Harrell, Alston and Willow McLawhorn, Trista and Melissa Alexander, Abigail Bullock and Savannah High and four great-grandchildren. The family asks that Memorials be made to the Parkers Chapel FWB Building Fund. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home. On-line condolences can be made at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com