William Patrick “Bill” McLaughlin, 73, died Saturday, January 22, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the First Free Will Baptist Church, 2426 S. Charles Blvd., Greenville. The service will be livestreamed at www.smithfcs.com. Bill was born on June 23, 1947 in Waltham, Mass. He spent summers in his youth at Martha’s Vineyard, and in high school, enjoyed and participated in football and track. He was voted by his classmates as having the Best Personality. After graduating from high school, he attended the University of Massachusetts and attained a degree in Food Service and Environmental Design. He attended the Woodstock Festival in New York after college, and toured Europe with friends for a few months. During his career, he worked at the Marriott Corporation Food Service in White Plains, NY, and was the Director of Food Service at DuPont in Kinston, NC, and became an instructor at Lenoir Community College. In 1998, he met and married the love of his life, Joan, and together had an awesome son, Tyler who is an engineer in Durham and a musician on the weekends. His hobbies were cooking, fine dining, tennis, football, traveling, white water rafting, visiting St. Martin and other tropical islands. Bill is survived by his wife, Joan McLaughlin; son, Tyler McLaughlin, of Durham; and a sister, Meta Scheublin, of Cambridge, MA. A special thank you to Brookdale Assisted Living, MacGregor Downs Health & Rehabilitation and AseraCare Hospice for their care of Bill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, Family Life Center Building Fund, 2426 S. Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.