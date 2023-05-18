William Pearce "Bill" Miller, 95, of Greensboro, passed away on May 12, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, in the chapel of First Baptist Church Greensboro, 1000 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, with Rev. Courtney Willis officiating. Receiving friends will follow in the church atrium. A graveside inurnment service will be held at 2:00 p.m., May 22, at Pinewood Memorial Park, 4150 E 10th St, in Greenville, NC, with Rev. Asher Panton officiating. Born October 11, 1927 in Hertford, North Carolina, Bill was the son of the late Eldon and Katie Vandegrift Miller. Bill was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 71 years, Marguerite Miller, and their infant son, William "Billy" Miller, Jr., as well as siblings Eldon Miller, Jr., Marie Sawyer, and Carlton Miller. An Air Force veteran, Bill was stationed in Texas, serving as a helicopter mechanic. He later earned an Associate degree from Chowan College and a Bachelor's degree from East Carolina University before beginning his career as a Probation and Parole Officer for the State of North Carolina. Bill was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Greenville, NC, serving in many roles, including Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent. Upon moving to Greensboro in recent years, Bill joined the congregation of First Baptist Church, where he was a faithful member of the Barnabas- Caldwell Sunday School Class. Bill had a talent for woodworking and cane-weaving, often restoring furniture and building children's wooden toys. Perpetually outgoing, Bill enjoyed telling stories, and was a friend to all. He loved Parkers Barbecue, ECU sports, going to the river, and his love of eastern North Carolina never dimmed. He lived his life deeply valuing faith, family, and friendships. Those left to cherish his memory are sons, Mark Miller (Tammy), and Wayne Miller (Amy); grandchildren, Pete Miller (Emily), Ben Miller, Jordan Miller, Jacob Miller, Jaxon Miller, and Bella Miller; and great-granddaughters, Brinley Miller and Teagan Miller. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Greensboro, at fbcgso.org/give or to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1101 South Elm Street, Greensville, NC, 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.