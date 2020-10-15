William Price

William Edward Price
AYDEN - Mr. William Edward Price, 74, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his home. He was born in Onslow County, November 5, 1945, the son of Raymond and Iris Barwick Price. William worked as an electrician for over fifty years and attended Mount Calvary Free Will Baptist Church until his health declined. He enjoyed working in his yard, watching Nascar racing, and Carolina Basketball.
His surviving family includes his wife of 45 years, Linda Wood Price; a daughter, Samantha Price Crowe and husband, Rick of Winterville; sisters, Dona Price Brown and husband, Randy of Potters Hill, and Brenda Price of Kinston; brothers, Donald Price and wife, Linda of Belmont, Bobby Price and Marty Price both of Kinston, Dennis Price and wife, Teresa of LaGrange. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, Linda Price Jones, Michael Price and Kenneth Price.
A graveside service will be held 11 AM Friday, October 16th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with the Reverend Frank Rice officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service and other times at the family residence. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.