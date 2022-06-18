William R. Hill

William R. (Bill) Hill, 90, passed away on May 25, 2022. He was born April 26, 1932, in Washington, DC. He attended Augusta Military Academy where he played lacrosse and was on the fencing and rifle team, won numerous medals for marksmanship and was a company commander. He then attended Washington and Lee University where he also played lacrosse, majored in journalism and was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha social fraternity. He graduated with honors in 1954 and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. Upon receiving his B.A. in Journalism and his commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, he served two years of active duty. He commanded the developmental platoon for the largest wheeled amphibious vehicle in the military and was stationed for six months on Baffin Island, Canada, to test the capabilities of these vehicles in provisioning outposts in areas with significant tidal changes. While stationed at Fort Story, VA., he met Joyce Elaine Frazier and they married in 1956. She predeceased him in 2001. He had a long and varied career, working in the advertising industry in Harrisburg, PA., and then moving to Salem, Virginia where he worked as a reporter and photographer. His career shifted primarily to downtown revitalization and development work, and he was the Executive Director of Downtown Roanoke, Inc, and then relocated to Washington, D.C. as the Executive Director of The International Downtown Executives Association. After working and consulting for several cities in Florida, he and his wife moved to Greenville, N.C. and he worked for a time as the Planning and Zoning Director of the Town of Ayden. After his "retirement", he worked for his son's law practice as a courier and enjoyed his interaction with courthouse staff who affectionately referred to him as Grandpa and the staff at the 10th Street Post Office. He worked in this capacity until his health would no longer allow him to do so. He is survived by his son William F. (Bill) Hill, and daughter in law, Mary Snow Hill, of Merida, Mexico and his grandsons, William F. (Frazier) Hill, Jr. and Charles David (Charlie) Hill, of Greenville, N.C. Bill was a kind and generous man and was extremely proud of his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and very supportive of his Grandsons. He never met a stranger and wished to be remembered as someone who cared for his fellow man. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Bill's name to the American Heart Association or the Wounded Warriors Project. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.