William Robert Little, age 75 passed away on February 1, 2021. He is survived by his wife, of 55 1/2 years Delores Elks Little; son, William (Rob); daughter-in-law, Juliann; grandson, Zack; granddaughter, Zoe; siblings, James Best Little (Barbara) and Mary Jo Mackenzie (Iverson). He is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com

