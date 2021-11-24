William "Bill" Marshall Reading
GREENVILLE - William "Bill" Marshall Reading, 73, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 11am in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Bill was born in Wilmington, DE and moved to Greenville in 1952. He attended J.H. Rose High School and Hargrave Military Academy before going into the United States Navy, where he served in the Vietnam War. After serving in the Navy, he became a jack of all trades, but his main love was cooking. Everyone who knew Bill knew the love of his life was his "Miss Kitty."
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Lucille Reading; and daughter, Angela Smith.
Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Tish Reading; children, Shawn Christopher Reading (Rebecca) of Greenville and Amy Nicole Fishbaugh (David) of MS; seven grandchildren, Kristina Smith, Trey Smith, Brianna Webb, Mitchell Christopher Reading, Matthew Shawn Reading, Dakota Joyce Reading, and Michael Adam Nicoll; sister, Joanne Reading Stancill (William) of Greenville; and eleven nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the VA Home Base, Community Hospice, and his caregiver, Tondra Davenport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the DAV Pitt County Chapter 37, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, NC 27858 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.