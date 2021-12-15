William Rogers

William Allen Rogers
WINTERVILLE - William Allen Rogers of Winterville, NC, left us peacefully on Friday, December 10, 2021, following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2:00pm in the Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will greet guests following the service.
William was drafted into the United States Army and served in Vietnam and Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1970. For several years, he was Boy Scout leader and coached Pee Wee and Little League Baseball in Winterville. William worked for Carolina Sales of Greenville, then he went to Greenville Utilities and worked for 30+ years before retirement.
He loved camping, golf, fishing, traveling to the mountains and trips to the beach. He also enjoyed cooking out on the grill and Rock 'n' Roll music. Most of all, William loved spending time with his family and making memories with them. He especially loved his canine companion, Duke.
William was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jeanette Rogers; his wife, Brenda Rogers; sisters, Carolyn Walton and Wanda Dunn; and brother, Larry Rogers.
He is survived by his children, Michele Huggins and husband, Richard of Ayden, Steven Rogers, and wife, Aubrey of Conover, NC; Bobbie Sue Dunn of Greenville, Misty Garris and husband, Michael of Greenville, Adam Gayhardt of Greenville; grandchildren, Joshua Rogers, Keaton Rogers, Avery Rogers, Brandon Dunn, Alexie Williamson, Destiny Garris, Dillon Garris, Jr., Aubree Garris, Kirstimay Gardner, Jorja Garris, and Kami Gardner; great-granddaughter, Ellie Williamson; sister, Becky Rogers Lean and husband, Nick of Fayetteville, NC; brother, Michael Rogers and wife, Rebecca of Greenville; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at Pancreatic Cancer Action Network - Research, Patient Support, Resources (pancan.org) or call 1-877-272-6226.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.