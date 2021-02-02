William Scott Campbell, 56, died suddenly on Friday, January 29, 2021. A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 4th at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3-4 PM at the funeral home Mr. Campbell was a proud member of Loves Creek Baptist Church in Siler City, NC. Before retirement, he had been employed as a Maintenance Supervisor. He also loved to hunt and fish and cared deeply for his dogs, Blue and R.J. He is survived by his two sons, William Christopher Campbell of Winston-Salem, NC and Jonathan Overacre of Morganton, NC; daughter, Michelle Campbell of Greenville; parents, Dennis & Joan Campbell of Greenville; sister, Tracie Campbell Meeks of Fountain; six grandchildren, Kayla & Jayden Pennix, both of Greenville, and Camrie, Alyssa, Jonathan Jr., and Kayden Overacre, all of Siler City, NC; nephews, Matthew Campbell, Michael Meeks, Jared Meeks, and niece, Brittany Jefferson, all of Greenville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.