William Scott Campbell

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EST Monday the stage was 13.1 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EST Monday was 13.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.7 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river can be expected. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Widespread low land flooding adjacent to the river. Some farmland flooded across Pitt County. &&