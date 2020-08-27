William T. Shelton
STANTONSBURG - William T. "Bill" Shelton, 87, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
The funeral will be Friday, 11:00 AM, Shelton Family Cemetery at home beside his wife, Dorothy Smith Shelton, who died in June, 1996. The family will be at Wilson Memorial Service, Wilson, Thursday, 7:00-8:30 PM.
He is survived by his daughters, Anne Shelton of the home and Barbara S. Crowder (Darrell) of Middlesex; sons, Jim Shelton (Pam) of Wilson and Gary Shelton of Stantonsburg; grandchildren, Paul and Jeff Shelton, Beth C. Barnes (Frank) and David Crowder (Brittany); nine great-grandchildren; brother, John Shelton (Margie) of Stantonsburg; puppy, Max.
Memorials are suggested to Ballards Crossroads Baptist Church, 3545 Ballards Crossroads Rd., Greenville, NC 27834, or For the Love of Dogs, 5146 Quaker Rd., Wilson, NC 27893.
