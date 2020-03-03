William Shivers

William Jeffrey Shivers
WINTERVILLE - Mr. William Jeffrey Shivers passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, Greenville. Burial will follow in the Winterville Cemetery.
Jeff was a native and lifelong resident of Winterville. He was a graduate of D.H. Conley High School. He was employed at Proctor & Gamble for 25 years and also worked for Domtar for the next 18 years until his retirement. Jeff was a member of the Winterville Free Will Baptist Church. He was also a member of the NRA.
Jeff loved cars, riding motorcycles, and farming. His children and grandchildren were his world. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Tom Shivers and his daughter, Christie Lynn.
He is survived by his: wife of 35 years, Linda, of Winterville; sons, Billy and wife, Jazett; Dwayne and wife, Sabrina; all of Winterville; Chase and wife, Amber K., of Pink Hill; daughter, Brandy and husband, Derrick Forbes, of Ayden; grandchildren, Amber R. Shivers, Brandon Shivers, Dylan Stancill, Stacey Shivers, Jonathan Stancill, Cheyenne Forbes, Holden Forbes, and Jaxson Shivers; mother, Virginia Shivers; sister, Sharon Corey; brother-in-law, Wayne Bell and wife, Marsha; and several extra special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Miracle Network, at www.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org , The Dream Factory of Eastern NC, PO Box 3557, Greenville, NC 27836 or Maynard Children's Hospital, 2102 Stantonsburg Rd., Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com .