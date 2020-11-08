William "Bobby" Teel
GREENVILLE - Mr. William "Bobby" Teel, 73, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Philippi Church of Christ, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held from 10am-12pm at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 the funeral service for Mr. William "Bobby" Teel will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.