William Thomas “Butch” Brown Jr., 75, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 peacefully in his sleep at his home in Robersonville. Butch was born January 22, 1947, in Oak City, NC to William Thomas “W.T.” and Irene Brown. He moved to Robersonville, NC at 6 years old where he spent the remainder of his life. Butch attended school in Robersonville, graduating from Robersonville High School in 1965. Butch participated in athletics, including football, basketball, and baseball. He furthered his education at East Carolina University acquiring a Master’s degree in Psychology. He worked with DHHS Vocational Rehabilitation until retiring from that role in 2005. He continued working in the same field, part time, until 2012. Butch leaves behind his loving wife of 35 years, Tammy Lockhart Brown of Greenville, NC. He is also survived by his one and only daughter, Amanda Brown Pritchard; his son-in-law, Brett Pritchard; his two grandchildren, Allie and John Thomas; his sister, Cassie Lee (Noel); his two nieces, Kim (Davis) Reed and Amy (Joey) Hudson; his great nephew, Trey; his great niece Megan, along with many, many lifelong friends. Butch will be remembered by all for his love for his family, golf, rock and roll music, shooting pool, and riding around his town and farm. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 4th from 6 -8 at Biggs Funeral Home in Robersonville. A graveside service will take place Wednesday, October 5th at 11 AM at Martin Memorial Gardens in Everetts.