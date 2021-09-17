Mr. William Walker Goddard, 77, died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00am on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Oak City, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to Covid-19, masks are reccommended.
