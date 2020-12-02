Willie Linwood Andrews
GREENSBORO - Mr. Willie Linwood Andrews, 78, died on Friday, November 27, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to COVID-19 the service for Mr. Willie Andrews is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.