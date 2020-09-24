Willie Jermaine Breeden
GASTONIA - Mr. Willie Jermaine Breeden, 33, died Sunday, September 13, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 3:00pm - 7:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mr. Willie Jermaine Breeden will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.