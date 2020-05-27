Willie Briley

Willie "Butch" Vance Briley
GREENVILLE - Willie "Butch" Vance Briley, 73, went to heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 24, 2020. A devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, nephew, and friend, he will be missed tremendously.
The funeral service will be conducted on Friday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Stan Asby officiating.
Butch, son of the late Vance and Frances Briley, was a native and longtime resident of the Pactolus Community. He was a graduate of Stokes Pactolus High School and Pitt Community College. Butch was a devoted member of Sweet Gum Grove FWB Church. His love for his church was evident through his service as a deacon and in the many other roles he fulfilled to further God's work. Butch was employed with Greenville Utilities for 10 years prior to beginning his career at the Edward R. Murrow Transmitting Station (also known as the Voice of America) in Black Jack for 36 years, retiring in June 2016. Due to his dedicated commitment, upon retirement, he continued to work at the station on a contract basis, culminating 40 years of service.
Butch was preceded in death by his loving parents, Vance and Frances Briley and his loving parents-in-law, Elton and Betty Martin.
Butch is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 50 years, Ginger Martin Briley; his three loving daughters, Cindy Bell and husband Jeff, Lauri Evans and husband Chris, and Cassie Burroughs and husband Brad; his seven precious grandchildren, Casey Autumn Bell, Hannah Elizabeth Bell, Dylan Christopher Evans, Logan Marshall Evans, Jordan Colesie Burroughs, Holden Michael Burroughs, and Kolby Jase Burroughs. His two loving sisters, Brenda Briley Miller, and Sharon Briley Tyson and husband Sam; his loving sisters-in-law, Monica Martin and Patricia Martin Goff and husband Randy. He is also survived by many endeared aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Sweet Gum Grove FWB Church, PO Box 156, Stokes, NC 27884.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
