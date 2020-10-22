Willie Frank Brown
WINTERVILLE - Willie Frank Brown, of Winterville, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Viewing will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations of Greenville, Inc., 190 Plaza Dr., Greenville.
Funeral will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations of Greenville Memorial Chapel, 190 Plaza Dr., Greenville. Interment will follow the service in Homestead Memorial Gardens, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation (In Memory of Willie Frank Brown) to the Jackie Robinson Baseball League, PO Box 132, Greenville, NC 27835. You may also donate electronically to their PayPal address: jrbl1991@gmail.com
Arrangements entrusted to Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations of Greenville, Inc., Greenville.