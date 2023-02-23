...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Willie Ernest Marriner, 69, embraced his Lord & Savior on February 15th, 2023. Willie was born in Roper, NC but spent most of his life in Greenville, NC. He attended Greenville City Schools and graduated from Rose High School. Willie worked for several building contractors and for several building supply companies, including Garris Evans. For a while, he ran his own business. Willie met everyone with a Christ-like grace and greeted them with a smile and his favorite saying, "Have a nice day!" He loved his friends at the Senior Center and at the Greenville Church of God. Willie loved his Lord! He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Roy, and missed him terribly. He was also preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Marriner; and his special aunt, Lee. Survivors include his sister, Rosalee Neill (Jim) of Eatonton, GA; cousin, Peggy Mobley (David) of Raleigh, NC; and half-sisters, Shirley Edwards of Roper, NC and Marie Long of Virginia. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, March 20, 2023 at 2 PM at Greenville Church of God, 3105 S. Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.