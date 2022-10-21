Willie Franklin Wilkins, 84, of Oxford, NC died Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Granville Medical Center. Born in Granville County, he was the son of the late Charlie Edward Wilkins and Ada Whitt Wilkins. He was the husband of the late Brenda Newton Wilkins. Mr. Wilkins was a former member of Enon Baptist Church and a present member of Tabbs Creek Baptist Church. He was a Master Mason serving in Masonic Lodge #122 for fifty years, Past President of the Granville County Shrine Club formally the Oxford Shrine Club and Past President of the Oxford Lions Club. Willie loved gardening, landscaping in his yard, his family especially his 2 grandchildren. Mr. Wilkins retired from Perry Brothers tire service as the general manager where he served the surrounding area for many years making numerous long-lasting friendships. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., at Tabbs Creek Baptist Church, conducted by the Rev. Stan Jenkins. Entombment will follow, with Masonic Rites in Meadowview Memorial Park. Surviving is one son, Jeffrey Stewart Wilkins; two brothers, Roy R. Wilkins (Joyce), Lawrence E. Wilkins (Rebecca), one grandson Matthew Stewart Wilkins, one granddaughter Jenna Lee Wilkins and his special friend Barbara Jones. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by five brothers Albert Wilkins, Rennie Wilkins, Junior Wilkins, James Wilkins, Robert Wilkins and one sister Lugene W. Powell. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., at Tabbs Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. All other times, they will be at his home. Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Wilkins, Greg Jones, Nat Wilkins, Wade Newton, Lawrence Dampier and Wayne Overton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565 or to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29605-4277. Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.sossamonfuneralhome.com.