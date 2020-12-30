Mr. Willie Gray Murphy, 78, died on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 the service for Mr. Willie Gray Murphy is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.

Tags