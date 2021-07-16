Willie James Cook, 72, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, followed by a burial in Evergreen Memorial Estates. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home. Willie, son of the late Willie & Dorothy Cook, was born in Wilson County, NC on May 9, 1949. He was a lifelong resident of Ayden and had served in the United States Army. For a number of years, he was employed at Mercer Glass, serving in several capacities as a technician, salesman, and eventually a supervisor. Willie was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping. In addition to his parents, Willie was preceded in death by his three brothers, Alton Ray Cook, Arthur Lee Cook, and Michael Gene Cook. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Helen Cook; daughter, Karen Cannon and husband, Chad; four sisters, Betty Lou Combs of Greenville, Shelby Jean Dupree (Wayne), Vickie Daniels, and Carol Bostic (Arnold); and two grandchildren, Lexi Cannon and significant other, Dakota DeLisi and Chase Cannon, all of Ayden. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com